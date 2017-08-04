Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2017) - CNSX Markets Inc. ("Canadian Securities Exchange", "CSE" or the "Exchange") has today released guidance pertaining to listings of cannabis companies with assets or operations in the United States. There is significant uncertainty in Canada surrounding these listings, and the CSE wishes to confirm its position.

Risk Disclosure

Currently, there are conflicting U.S. federal and state laws concerning the legality of medical and recreational cannabis. The CSE maintains that companies with exposure to the U.S. cannabis industry need to provide a complete risk disclosure for investors. This should include a comprehensive discussion of the current legal framework. All CSE-listed companies are required to comply.

The Exchange has an obligation and a commitment to consider the public interest during the listing process. Accordingly, the Exchange will continue to accept applications from companies that meet listing requirements and provide appropriate disclosure.

"The CSE is "The Exchange For Entrepreneurs", and we are pleased to be receiving growing interest from entrepreneurs in the U.S. cannabis space, where a rapidly evolving legal framework has created significant investment opportunities," said Richard Carleton, CEO. "Provided that these companies offer appropriate risk disclosure and demonstrate that they are operating in accordance with applicable laws, we believe that they are valuable additions to our well-regulated exchange."

For more information, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions pertaining to listings of cannabis companies with exposure to the United States, please view the CSE's guidance document here: http://thecse.com/en/about/publications/notices/notice-2017-014-industry-guidance-issuers-with-assets-or-operations-in

