Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2023: Increase in Number of Eye-Related Diseases

The "Ophthalmic Lasers Market by Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ophthalmic lasers market was valued at $1,111 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,516 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023. The photocoagulation lasers segment dominated the global market, accounting for a share of nearly three-fourths of the total market in 2016.

A laser is a device that emits light and works on the principle of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. At present, lasers are highly adopted in the area of medicine for treatment of various diseases. Moreover, these are adopted rapidly in ophthalmology procedures due to their positive results during an eye surgery.

The market for ophthalmic laser is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in number of eye-related diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy. Furthermore, advancements in the laser technology and increased awareness of laser applications in the area of ophthalmology are expected to boost the market growth. However, the stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure are expected to restrain the growth. Emerging nations, such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, are expected to provide major opportunities to the manufacturers.

