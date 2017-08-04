Technavio's latest report on the global floor scrubber battery marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005374/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global floor scrubber battery market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global floor scrubber battery market is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. New advances such as eco-friendly floor scrubbers are expected to boost the market. The diversification of technology has increased the adoption of carpet cleaning machines in the commercial and residential sectors. The market for industrial floor cleaners will witness a stable growth during the forecast period due to the sprouting up of end-user segments. Industrial floor scrubber is one of the fastest growing segments of the floor cleaner market. India, China, and South Korea contribute a major portion to the growth in the region. The growing rates of urbanization will drive the market for floor cleaners.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global floor scrubber battery market according to Technavio energy research analysts are:

Advances in floor scrubber machines

Growing trend of green manufacturing

Increasing end-user segments

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Advances in floor scrubber machines

"Floor cleaning manufacturers are constantly upgrading floor cleaning machines, owing to the tough competition in the market. An increasing number of floor-care machines now include built-in Wi-Fi to provide automated reporting of the battery, water and chemical status, and machine conditions. This allows consumers to remotely monitor the equipment's productivity rates, chemical usage, and maintenance needs," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Other innovations are machine location tracking, diagnostics, usage, and performance data. Size reduction and improved mobility have become highly desirable. These improvements were brought to life in new floor scrubber machines, which are boosting the global floor scrubber battery market.

Growing trend of green manufacturing

"The concerns regarding greenhouse gas emission have increased worldwide, owing to the rapid increase in pollution due to overpopulation. There are numerous factors through which GHG emissions are increasing worldwide. People are moving toward eco-friendly technologies for different purposes, such as solar panels for electricity, battery energy storage for storing the energy during daylight, and others," adds Thanikachalam.

Floor scrubber and floor cleaning equipment manufacturers are also focusing on manufacturing eco-friendly floor cleaning machines. Green and sustainable cleaning methodologies are significant trends in the industrial floor cleaner market. These methods reduce the carbon footprint on the environment and are cost effective as they have led to significant savings of resources such as energy, water, chemicals, and waste.

Increasing end-user segments

The increase in awareness among the various end-users for cleanliness and hygiene in industrial cleaning has majorly resulted in the growth of the overall market. Effective cleaning depends on the products and services deployed such as disinfectants, cleansers, and other chemicals, which can be harmful and dangerous to customers as well as end-user industries like healthcare.

The growth of various end-user segments such as manufacturing, healthcare, and construction is a key driver for the industrial floor scrubber market. The growing healthcare sector is anticipated to fuel the demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Battery Analyzers Market 2017-2021

Global Residential Backup Power Market 2017-2021

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005374/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com