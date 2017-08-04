Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Job Needs and Car Leasing Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the travel and entertainment industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of car leasing and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005587/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of their 'Global Job Needs and Car Leasing Procurement Intelligence Report'. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The job needs and car leasing market is witnessing increased adoption of vehicles running on alternative fuels by buyers looking to reduce their carbon emissions and combat environmental issues," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, there is a rising demand for vehicles with advanced security systems and professional drivers to ensure the safety and security of traveling employees," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Report Highlights

The increase in the size of automotive fleets, combined with the growing awareness among sourcing managers regarding the fleet management software and technology are the key market growth contributors.

Buyers need to ensure optimal engagement with both regional and global suppliers to ensure maximum efficiency and avoid overlays.

Adherence to set budgets is currently a procurement pain point since many factors such as volatile fuel prices and rising spare equipment parts affect the suppliers. Optimizing routes and implementing advanced security may offset this threat.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View a procurement intelligence snapshot before purchasing

Job Needs and Car Leasing Pricing Trends

Volume-based pricing and activity/transaction-based pricing are the two most widely adopted pricing models in the job need and car leasing market. SpendEdge analysts identify outcome-based pricing as a high potential model. This model encourages suppliers to provide effective and efficient services, which is highly beneficial to the buyers as well.

To purchase this report and view all the insights or request a customization of this report, please contact enquiry@spendedge.com

Browse Related Reports:

Global Air Charter Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Car Rental Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Conference Planning Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005587/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com