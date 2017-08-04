Technavio analysts forecast the global light therapy marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global light therapy marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based ongeography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas) and end-user (commercial, domestic, and healthcare).

The availability of products through online platforms and growing awareness among end-users about the use of light therapy products to prevent SAD are driving the growth of the global light therapy market. Vendors are improving their manufacturing capabilities and establishing new distribution channels in untapped and emerging markets to meet the growing demand and increase customer satisfaction. Increasing investments in R&D to develop advanced products to gain a competitive edge is a common strategy followed by vendors.

Technavio research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global light therapy market:

Growing prevalence of SAD

Increase in demand for light therapy for different applications

Growing adoption of light therapy by dermatologists

Growing prevalence of SAD

Increase in demand for light therapy for different applications

Growing adoption of light therapy by dermatologists

Top vendors:

Beurer

Koninklijke Philips

Lumie

Verilux

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005357/en/

