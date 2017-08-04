Anesthesia Devices Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2023: Increase in Number of Surgical Procedures Globally

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Anesthesia Devices Market by Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global anesthesia devices market was valued at $9,563 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $15,463 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. The anesthesia delivery machine segment dominated the global market, accounting for a share of nearly half of the total market in 2016.
Anesthesia is a medical procedure that is used to control pain during the course of a surgery. It is provided through pharmaceutical drugs called anesthetics with the help of anesthesia devices. Anesthesia devices are used during various surgical procedures, such as ophthalmology, dental, cardiology, and neurology for sedation to control breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, heart rate & rhythm, and manage pain.
The anesthesia devices market is driven by increase in number of surgical procedures globally, advancements in technology, and rise in geriatric population, which are prone to surgical procedures. However, the high cost of the anesthesia devices poses as a major hindrance to the growth of the market. Emerging nations, such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, are expected to serve major opportunities to the manufacturers of anesthesia devices.
The anesthesia delivery machine segment accounted for the major share in the anesthesia devices market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023, owing to high adoption of these devices during the surgical procedures.
