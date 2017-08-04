

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket giant Aldi has pulled out eggs from sale at its more than 4,000 stores in Germany as they may be contaminated with insecticide.



Tests showed traces of insecticide fipronil in eggs in Belgium and the Netherlands last month, leading to temporary shut-down of about 180 poultry farms.



Fipronil, which is used to treat lice and ticks in chickens, is considered by the World Health Organization to be moderately toxic. Large quantities of fipronil can cause damage to the kidneys, liver and lymph glands.



According to one German official, up to 10 million of the contaminated eggs may have been sold in Germany.



Investigators suspect the chemical may have gotten into eggs through a contaminated detergent against mites called Dega 16 that is used to clean barns.



Aldi is the first retailer to stop selling all eggs as a precaution. 'This is merely a precaution, there is no reason to assume there are any health risks,' Aldi said in a statement.



