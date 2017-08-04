Innovation is currently shaping the pharmaceutical industry in Singapore. This innovation is driving profits, competition, and market growth: Singapore's pharmaceutical industry is estimated to be worth more than USD 800 million by 2020.

Here are some of the companies that made the list:

1. Gamma Pharmaceuticals: Founded in 2007, Gamma Pharmaceuticals served many major pharmaceutical companies both domestically and internationally before entering the pharmaceutical market with a focus on steroids in 2015.

2. Raffles Medical Group: The company is a private healthcare provider that also develops and distributes pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, supplements, vitamins, and medical diagnostic equipment.

3. ITS Science and Medical: The company provides medical instruments, medical infrastructure, and research, and specializes in products for drug discovery and development, and more.

4. Melbourne Drugs: The company offers channel management, regulatory affairs services, logistics services (including warehousing), sales and in-store product promotion, and marketing and pricing services for other pharmaceutical and medical companies.

5. Sphaera Pharma Private Limited: The company has filed over 28 patents since 2009, and has a portfolio of programs at various stages of the discovery and development process. It focuses on the development and delivery of drugs for a wide variety of therapeutic areas.

