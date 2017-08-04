

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar rebounded Friday, posting its best daily gains since January, bolstered by a blockbuster U.S. jobs report.



The greenback jumped to $1.1750 versus the euro, improving from a 2-year low, and rallied to $1.30 against the slumping sterling. Early gains took the dollar near Y111 versus the yen.



Employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of July.



The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs compared to the addition of 222,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in July from 4.4 percent in June.



'If the labor market continues to tighten over the coming months, as the survey evidence suggests it will, the Fed will press ahead with rate hikes and balance sheet normalization later this year,' said Michael Pearce, U.S. economist at Capital Economics.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX