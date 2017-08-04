According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global mechanical explosion proof equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Mechanical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global mechanical explosion proof equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is mandatory for mechanical explosion proofequipment to be installed in industrial machines. There are several industrial processes that release combustible gases, vapors, and mist, which can explode if ignited in combination with atmospheric oxygen. Movement of crude oil and natural gas in heavy vehicles fitted with tanks can witness a leakage and eruption of gas. Similarly, to make industries intrinsically safe, machines are equipped with mechanical explosion proof equipment.

Technavio's chemicals and materialsresearch analysts categorize the global mechanical explosion proof equipment market into the following segments by type. They are:

Spark arrestor

Cable glands

Actuators

Solenoid valves

Couplings

Compressors

The top three revenue-generating type segments of the global mechanical explosion proof equipment market are discussed below:

Spark arrestors

Spark arrestors are the mechanical components incorporated in the machines and industrial equipment to eliminate the possibilities of an explosion. They work on centrifugal force principle to collect the flammable carbon particles, which can be removed later from the storage box.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead personal protective equipment research analyst from Technavio, "Spark arrestors are implemented in machines according to the nature of the environment they are used in. The heavy machines including earth movers and oil extraction machines used in industries, such as mining, oil and gas, power, and automotive, experience sparks and high temperature because of friction. This spark can be a source of ignition for the atmospheric gases produced during the process such as excavation of crude oil and digging up earth layers."

Cable glands

The cable glands are used in machines where wires are used in bulk for different connections. These wires are connected to the equipment with the help of cable connectors. Cable connectors are used as separators that keep these wires isolated and separate from any contact with machines and explosive atmosphere.

"Machines used in industries, such as oil and gas, power, and automotive, operate for hours without downtime. The movement of parts in these machines may produce spark and heat due to friction. Any damage or disjoint in electric wires can produce a spark due to short circuit. Therefore, incorporation of cable glands in these machines is of utmost importance. The cable glands help in preventing damages in wires and keep them secured from any contact with a metallic machine, which can result in electric shock," adds Sushmit.

Actuators

Actuators are mechanical components used for the movement of machine parts. Actuators work on energy source and control system, which drives them to operate the valve connected to it. These actuators are designed for long life operations with modest maintenance. The hazardous atmosphere, such as heating, ventilation, and manufacturing, during operations, utilizes actuators connected to valves in pipelines and joints.

Actuators are efficiently used in controlling fire, smoke, and air dampers. In industries such as oil and gas and mining, operations including extraction of crude oil, natural gas, and minerals are done in a controlled atmosphere. The machines used for such operations are constantly monitored and controlled by using mechanical explosion proof actuators.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BARTEC

Emerson

Hawke International

MHE-Demag

WEG

