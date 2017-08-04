

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday as a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report helped the slumping dollar to rebound.



Non-farm payroll employment surged up by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs.



The unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in July from 4.4 percent in June.



'If the labor market continues to tighten over the coming months, as the survey evidence suggests it will, the Fed will press ahead with rate hikes and balance sheet normalization later this year,' said Michael Pearce, U.S. economist at Capital Economics.



Gold slipped 0.8% to $1,264.60/oz., falling from an 8-week high. It was golds first weekly decline in a month. Silver tumbled 2% to $16.26.



