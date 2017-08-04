Technavio's latest market research report on the global molecular cytogenetics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period. Molecular cytogenetic techniques are used for the diagnosis of several diseases such as leukemia, cancer, chronic diseases, and certain genetic disorders. Previously, conventional cytogenetics were only used to detect chromosomal abnormalities in arrangements. However, with the advent of FISH test and CGH, it has become possible to detect both numerical and structural cytogenetic changes.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global molecular cytogenetics marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increased focus on targeted cancer treatment

Rising demand in emerging markets

Transition from FISH to array-based technique

Increased focus on targeted cancer treatment

The growing prevalence of cancer among men and women is driving the constant development of cancer treatment. Chemotherapy is an important part of cancer treatment. However, several patients cannot sustain chemotherapy. The molecular cytogenetic technique is gaining popularity owing to the elimination of chemotherapy.

Molecular cytogenetics enables researchers and clinicians decide the best testing strategy to identify the affected cell without any complexity. Modern cytogenetic techniques such as array CGH and FISH tests provide an overview of all molecular activities in tumor samples, facilitating the discovery of totally unexpected functional roles of genes. These techniques also enable researchers to identify the key biomarkers of various cancers, which is necessary for targeted cancer treatment.

"These advantages of molecular cytogenetics will enhance the detection and treatment of cancer. Hence, clinicians and researchers use such techniques. This technique is likely to reduce the complexity of treatment. Thus, the demand for this technique will increase in the upcoming years, thus increasing the demand for FISH and CGH instruments and reagents," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research.

Rising demand in emerging markets

APAC is the fastest growing region in the global molecular cytogenetics market. China, India, Singapore, and Japan are the leading countries that contribute to the increased demand for molecular cytogenetics. Advances in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and increase in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers in the region have increased the demand for molecular cytogenetics for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer.

The number of research laboratories has also increased in APAC. In several countries such as Singapore, China, and South Korea, the governments have taken steps to ensure investments in research, especially in biomedical, over the next five years. Singapore is already considered as the regional hub for biomedical R&D. Thus, the increase in the number of research laboratories and the development of incentive plans for investments in R&D will increase the demand for molecular cytogenetics.

"The increase in investments in R&D in some countries of APAC encourages the migration of major players to these countries. New companies are also attracted to these countries. Countries in MEA and South America such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Brazil, and Mexico are also potential markets for growth," says Amber.

Transition from FISH to array-based technique

The limitations of FISH and CGH have encouraged the development of modern technologies for chromosome analysis and genetic testing. Array CGH which is a is a modification of CGH has proven to be effective as it provides a complete assessment of the chromosomal constitution of preimplantation embryos. It was developed to overcome the drawbacks of FISH and conventional CGH. The demand for array CGH is growing. However, it is still under development. Due to the several advantages offered by array CGH, the demand for the same is expected to increase during the forecast period.

