According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global nanotechnology enabled coatings for aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Nanotechnology Enabled Coatings for Aircraft Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Nanostructure technology is a wide and interdisciplinary area of R&D activities that have developed over the last two decades. It is the study and use of structures that are smaller than 100 nm in size with novel properties. This technology can transform the ways in which materials are produced, and the functionalities of the same can be retained or augmented.

Technavio's aerospace and defenseresearch analysts categorize the global nanotechnology enabled coatings for aircraft market into the following segments by coating types. They are:

Global anti-corrosion, abrasion, and wear-resistant aircraft nanocoating market

Global thermal barrier and flame retardant aircraft nanocoating market

Global anti-icing aircraft nanocoating market

Others

The top three revenue-generating coating types segments of the global nanotechnology enabled coatings for aircraft market is discussed below:

Global anti-corrosion, abrasion, and wear-resistant aircraft nanocoating market

The use of nanocoating is focused on addressing the challenges associated with corrosion, abrasion, and wear and tear of high-value material and components that are used in aircraft. With the help of advanced engineering technologies, it is now possible to modify composite material-based coating to include extremely durable characteristics.

According to Avimanyu Basu, a lead aerospace components research analyst from Technavio, "Anti-corrosion nanocoatings can be applied to a comprehensive array of steel substrates. Such coatings can be used on various onboard systems and equipment, including valve trains, breaks, and bearings. The continuous efforts toward developing next-generation coatings have led to the emergence of advanced nanocoatings that ensure protection for defense or commercial aircraft against corrosion."

Global thermal barrier and flame retardant aircraft nanocoating market

The use of thermal spray coating is gaining traction at a significant pace with the development and use of new-generation gas turbine engines that necessitate the adoption of materials that can endure high power generation. Also, nanoscale thermal barrier coatings can be used on aircraft surfaces that are produced using metal or fiberglass.

"The use of nanocoating ensures superior toughness and strain tolerance that is required for withstanding thermal strains in gas turbine engines. Nanocoatings that are produced using nanoscale zirconia oxide feature greater thermal resistance and lower thermal conductivity compared to coarse-grained coatings," adds Avimanyu.

Global anti-icing aircraft nanocoating market

Most commercial and military aircraft contain systems that help mitigate problems that may arise due to ice formation on the surface of an aircraft or within the systems and components. The formation of ice can result in increased weight, diminished function of onboard systems and equipment, and turbulence in regular maintenance activities. Such effects reflect issues concerning with human safety.

The use of nanotechnology-based anti-icing coating will gain significant acceptance from the commercial and military aviation sectors. Over the past decade, GE Global Research (an R&D division of General Electric) has been actively involved in the development of an enhanced nanotextured anti-icing surface that can be applied on the surface of aircraft.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AnCatt

Applied Thin Films

FlightShield

Glonatech

tripleO

