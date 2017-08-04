Cormedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, announced today that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017, after the market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

CorMedix CEO, Khoso Baluch, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss recent corporate developments and financial results.

Dial-In (Toll-Free): 888-567-1603

International Dial-In: 862-255-5347

The live audio webcast will be accessible via the Events section of the CorMedix website. There will not be live Q&A. To submit a question by email to be answered on the call, please contact CorMedix@tiberend.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2017.

Replay Number: 877-481-4010

Conference ID: 19772

About CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. Such infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately $6 billion annually and contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. The Company is working on the design of a planned second Phase 3 clinical trial, which, if approved, would be subject to sufficient resources. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allows for five additional years of QIDP market exclusivity upon U.S. approval. It is already a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

For Investors & Media:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.: jdrumm@tiberend.com; (212) 375-2664

Janine McCargo: jmccargo@tiberend.com; (646) 604-5150

SOURCE: CorMedix Inc.