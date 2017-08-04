

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Friday as industry data showed the U.S. rig count fell.



West Texas Intermediate oil for September delivery rose 1.1% to $49.58/bbl.



U.S. production rebounded a bit last week, but there are strong indications that output will slow.



Drillers cut one oil rig in the week to August 4, bringing the total count down to 765, Baker Hughes said. U.S. oil inventories have also fallen this summer, according to the EIA.



A strong U.S. jobs report supported the dollar today, preventing a bigger rally in oil prices.



Employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of July.



The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs compared to the addition of 222,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



