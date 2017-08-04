Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has approved a cash distribution of approx. 1.5% to its unitholders based on the Fund 2017 Q2 weighted average net asset value. This equals to approx. EUR 1,2 million in total and EUR 0,018 per unit. Decrease of distribution per unit in comparison to the distribution made in the previous quarter is mainly related to the capital call at the end of Q2 which is still to be deployed.



Payments will be distributed from the Fund on 24th August 2017. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders list based on 21st August 2017 at 23:59 (Record date).



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 22:00 EET on 4th of August 2017.