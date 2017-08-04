Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2017) - Accilent Capital Management Inc. ("ACM") announces that it has ceased to be an insider of Frontier Lithium Inc. ("Frontier") based on ACM's direction and control over shares of Frontier. ACM exercises control or direction over 12,615,815 Shares, which represents less than 10% of Alto's current 134,081,321 outstanding shares, as reported by Frontier on Toronto Stock Exchange official portal www.tmx.com.

ACM has acquired such securities for investment purposes only. Depending on market conditions and other factors, ACM may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Frontier or dispose of such securities in the open market by private agreement or otherwise.

