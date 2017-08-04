sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,204 Euro		-0,001
-0,49 %
WKN: A2ANKZ ISIN: CA35910P1099 Ticker-Symbol: HL2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,23
0,256
21:30
0,235
0,256
21:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC0,204-0,49 %