Technavio's latest market research report on the global schizophrenia therapeutics market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Rising public interest in mental health, increase in use of long-acting injectable (LAI) antipsychotics, and availability of drugs with a novel MoA are some of the emerging trends in the market. Emerging economies offer significant growth opportunities due to the availability of a large patient pool coupled with increased healthcare awareness programs.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global schizophrenia therapeuticsmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising public interest towards mental health

Increase in use of LAI antipsychotic drugs

Availability of drugs with novel mechanism of action (MoA)

Rising public interest towards mental health

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for central nervous system research, "The rising public interest for the management of depression by government bodies such as the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is an important trend being witnessed in the market. The CDC plays an important role in the integration of mental well-being with public health."

The CDC gathers data on the effects of depression on individuals and assesses them. This helps it to come up with more effective countrywide community-based programs to assist individuals. The CDC uses the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System questionnaire to track the health and risk behaviors of individuals in the US annually. It is the largest telephone-based healthcare survey in the world. The CDC and NACDD together designed programs such as IDEAS and PEARLS to help individuals with depression.

Increase in use of LAI antipsychotic drugs

The global schizophrenia treatment market is witnessing an increase in the popularity of LAI antipsychotics, as they can attain higher efficacy in negative and cognitive predominant patients. LAI antipsychotics are administered once every two or four weeks (depending on the specific drug). They improve patient compliance, which is important for long-term maintenance of therapeutic drugs, and are associated with both reduced hospitalization rates and reduced care costs.

LAI antipsychotics contain products such as Johnson Johnson's INVEGA SUSTENNA, a paliperidone palmitate extended-release injectable suspension, indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. In May 2016, the company launched TREVICTA, as a maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adult patients, who are clinically stable on XEPLION. TREVICTA has the longest dosing regimen of three months, but the medication requires lesser administration of drug compared with all other currently available treatments for schizophrenia.

Availability of drugs with novel mechanism of action (MoA)

The global schizophrenia therapeutics market has remained unchanged during the last few years due to no major drug approval and decreasing research funding in the schizophrenia drug space. Moreover, the side effects associated with the currently approved drugs, primarily antipsychotics, and their failure to effectively eliminate the symptoms of disease, demonstrate a high unmet need for newer antipsychotic drugs with a novel MoA.

"Major vendors are engaged in developing antipsychotics, which act via a novel MoA and represents greater superiority in efficacy as compared to traditional drugs. Vendors such as Eli Lilly are in the process of testing a new class of antipsychotic drugs that exert pharmacologic effects by acting as an agonist to improve efficacy," says Sapna.

