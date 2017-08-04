According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global soft starter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Soft Starter Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Voltage inrush, spikes, and surges are the major problems for the medium and low voltage motor breakdown. Equipment, such as pumps, fans, blowers, conveyors, and compressors are affected by voltage spikes, which ultimately lead to delays in processing, as well as an increase in downtime in networks. These distortions in the current/voltage increase the motor fixing expenses and lead to increased downtime in the production process.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global soft starter market into five major segments by end user. They are:

Oil and gas industry

Mining industry

Power industry

Automotive industry

Others

The top three segments based on end-users for the global soft starter market are discussed below:

Global soft starter market by pumps

The major applications of soft starters are in the low and medium voltage pumps. Pumps are an integral part of most end-user segments. They are installed close to the pumps. The asynchronous motors need an initial voltage and torque to start, and the voltage spike makes it difficult for the pumps to work efficiently without the installation of proper drives or soft starters.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "The soft starters help in limiting the initial spike or high voltage. These devices also help in regulating the voltage and providing better control over the acceleration of the pumps. Pumps are often damaged by the high-pressure hydraulics, and this reverses the flow as they become inefficient in providing the required speed."

Global soft starter market by fans and blowers

The harsh industrial environments require fans and blowers to regulate the temperature in factories. These fans are required to run for long durations at a stretch. The fans and blowers require high maintenance charges as they are usually affected by the voltage fluctuations. Soft starters provide a low-cost alternative as they can be installed for the smooth functioning of the fans.

"Fans not only provide ventilation across the factory premises but also help in regulating the temperatures. Industrial blowers are usually fitted with variable frequency drives. On the other hand, the medium voltage blowers are installed with soft starters as they provide the required voltage and protect them from voltage fluctuations," says Raghav

Global soft starter market by compressors

In APAC, the majority of the current supply carries nonlinear loads, and it becomes essential for the compressors to be fitted with proper motor control devices against current fluctuation and initial spikes. Therefore, soft starters provide controlled current while limiting the current flow.

Compressors, like scroll compressors, require a direct start at a low current/voltage. Soft starters provide the required voltage for the scroll compressors to perform efficiently in the industrial applications. They also provide phase reversal without compromising on the motor control capabilities.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

Eaton

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

