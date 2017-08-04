sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,106 Euro		-0,039
-26,90 %
WKN: A14U8Q ISIN: CA68558W1023 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC0,106-26,90 %