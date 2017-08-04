SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. - SNI

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. ('Scripps' or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SNI - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Discovery Communications, Inc.. ('Discovery').

Under the terms of the transaction, Scripps shareholders will receive only $90.00 per share, comprised of $63.00 in cash and $27.00 in Class C Common shares of Discovery stock for each share of Scripps stock they own. The stock portion is subject to a collar. Scripps shareholders may elect to receive consideration in cash, stock, or a combination of cash and stock. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Scripps breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Discovery is underpaying for the Company.

