Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2017) - KW Capital Partners Limited ("KW Capital") announced that on August 2, 2017, it acquired by way of private placement a secured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $911,000 (the "Debenture") of High Hampton Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "High Hampton"). The Debenture bears interest at a rate of 7.5% per annum and mature two years following the date of issuance of the Debenture (the "Maturity Date").

The Debenture is convertible at the holder's option into common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Debenture Share"), on a post-consolidation basis (assuming completion of the previously disclosed consolidation (the "Consolidation") to be conducted by the Company on a five share for one share basis) at any time prior to the close of business on the Maturity Date, subject to acceleration provisions, at a conversion price of $0.60 per Debenture Share (the "Conversion Price").

In addition, KW Capital received 759,166 warrants (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.85 per Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance of the Debenture.

In addition, KW Capital received 683,250 common shares of the Company (136,650 common shares on a post-Consolidation basis) as prepayment for the first year's interest on the Debenture, at a deemed price of $0.10 per share ($0.50 on a post-Consolidation basis).

Immediately prior to the transaction described herein, KW Capital did not beneficially own or exercise control or direction over any common shares of the Company or any common share purchase warrants of the Company.

Immediately after the transaction described herein and assuming the conversion of the entire principal amount of the Debenture at the Conversion Price, KW Capital would beneficially own or exercise control or direction over 1,654,983 post-Consolidation common shares of the Company (8,274,916 common shares of the Company as of the date hereof, on a pre-Consolidation basis) and 759,166 common share purchase warrants of the Company (being equal to 3,795,830 common shares as of the date hereof, on a pre-Consolidation basis), representing approximately 21.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, assuming the full conversion of Debenture and the full exercise of the Warrants that KW Capital beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over.

The Debenture was acquired by KW Capital for investment purposes. KW Capital may increase or decrease his investment, directly or indirectly, in securities of the Company from time to time, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.

High Hampton is located at 8 Wellington Street E Mezzanine Level, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1C5. KW Capital is located at 10 Wanless Ave, Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario M4N 1V6. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained on the SEDAR profile of EHT at www.sedar.com.

