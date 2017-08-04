Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Managed Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the information technology industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of managed services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Suppliers of managed services provide functionalities to enhance support and billing, and to improve the efficiency of business processes," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Suppliers are currently focusing on automation and the shift to the could to remotely monitor and maintain IT infrastructure," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The rising need to enhance the efficiency of business processes among end-user segments such as telecom, energy, and healthcare is boosting the adoption of managed services.

Post the evaluation of technical bids, and prior to the commencement of contract-related discussions, category managers must ensure that they have clearly identified and listed down potential negotiation levers to ensure that they are better equipped to leverage maximum value from their category spend.

Buyers need to ensure robust security and service assurance by engaging with managed service providers that offer a full array of security capabilities such as managed firewalls, intrusion detection, business continuity, and disaster recovery.

Managed Services Pricing Trends

Managed services providers offer per device pricing, per user pricing, and flat rate pricing models. SpendEdge analysts have identified per user pricing model to be the most widely adopted due to its high level of transparency and low cost for switching suppliers. This model is also attractive to companies where employees handle multiple devices.

