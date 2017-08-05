NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 04, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 25, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 17, 2015 and May 9, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Zebra Technologies and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zbra to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 25, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Zebra Technologies and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2016, Zebra announced that its Q1 2016 financial results were "below . . . expectations, with lower sales and earnings reflecting the continuation of a cautious enterprise spending environment." However, that same day, Zebra revealed that problems had been identified in its internal controls in 2015 that had impacted its ability to accurately forecast its pretax income and deferred taxes.

On this news, the price of Zebra's shares plummeted more than $11 per share.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

