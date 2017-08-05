

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US government has officially informed the UN indicating it will withdraw from the 2015 Paris Climate Change deal as soon as possible.



The State Department said Friday that the United States will continue to participate in international climate change negotiations and meetings, including the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP-23) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to protect U.S. interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration.



Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement arguing that it is harmful to the interests of the country. However, the decision isolated the US from the international community in the fight against Climate Change.



However, the State Department noted that the President indicated in his June 1 announcement and subsequently, he is open to re-engaging in the Paris Agreement if the United States can identify terms that are more favorable to it, its businesses, its workers, its people, and its taxpayers.



