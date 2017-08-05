DGAP-DD: Senvion S.A. deutsch

Senvion S.A.: Englische Version der Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen, welche am 04.08.2017 um 13:10 CET veroeffentlicht wurde 05.08.2017 / 12:34

ENGLISH VERSION OF THE NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM FROM FRIDAY, 04th OF AUGUST 2017 01:10 p.m. CET Via e-mail to the CSSF (market.abuse@cssf. lu) and fax to Senvion S.A. (+352 26005301) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/- person closely associated a) Name Dr. Jürgen M. Geißinger 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Member and President of the board of directors (Membre et Président du Directoire) b) Initial Initial notification notification / amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Senvion S.A. b) LEI 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of A limited partnership the financial interest representing instrument, type 0.558% of the capital of instrument of the limited partnership Rapid Management II LP, a company under the law of the Cayman Islands, whose main asset is 620,366 shares of Senvion S.A., ISIN: LU1377527517. Identification Not applicable code b) Nature of the Free-of-charge transaction acquisition as benefit in kind in connection with an employment relationship with Senvion GmbH. There is no connection to an employee share program or one of the examples of Art. 19 para. 7 MAR. c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) EUR 0 EUR 0 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 2017-07-11; UTC transaction +02:00 f) Place of the Outside of a trading transaction venue. Date and signature: _______________

