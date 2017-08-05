Die Elon Musk-Story >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Post freut sich über Foto und... » Polytec und Mayr-Melnhof vs. Andritz... The incredible story of Elon Musk, from getting bullied in school to becoming the most interesting man in tech What can't Elon Musk do?As CEO of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, and cofounder of OpenAI, Musk seems to be everywhere all at once, pushing all kinds of incredible new technologies. He's said he won't be happy until we've escaped Earth and colonized Mars.In a more immediate sense, Tesla just announced the Model 3 - a $35,000 car that may just be the golden ticket to our electric-vehicle future.Between space rockets, electric cars, solar batteries, research into killer robots, and the...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...