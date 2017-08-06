

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning to release a version of its smartwatch later this year that can connect directly to cellular networks, a move designed to reduce the device's reliance on the iPhone, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Currently, Apple requires its smartwatch to be connected wirelessly to an iPhone to stream music, download directions in maps, and send messages while on the go. Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Apple Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an iPhone in range, the report said.



The report indicated that Intel will supply the LTE modems for the new Watch. That's a big win for the chipmaker, which has been trying for years to get its components into more Apple mobile devices.



According to the report, Apple is already in talks with carriers in the U.S. and Europe about offering the cellular version. The carriers supporting the LTE Apple Watch, at least at launch, may be a limited subset of those that carry the iPhone. However, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. in the U.S. plan to sell the device. The new device could still be delayed beyond 2017 -- indeed, the company had already postponed a cellular-capable smartwatch last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX