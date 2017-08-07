

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary June figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to show a score of 106.2, up from 104.6 in May, while the coincident is tipped to climb to 117.2 from 115.8.



Australia will see July results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG and job advertisements from ANZ. In June, the construction index had a score of 56.0, while job ads added 2.7 percent on month.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will release its two-year inflation forecast for the third quarter of 2017. In the previous three months, inflation was pegged at 2.17 percent.



