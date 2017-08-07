

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, offered to mediate the Venezuelan crisis while condemning the political violence in the country and the arrest of the opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma.



'Our European partners share these concerns. Together, we call that the human rights, the rule of law and people's fundamental freedoms to be respected. We hope that institutions in Venezuela return to its normal functioning as soon as possible,' the French Presidency said in a statement.



'France, along with its European partners, supports the efforts of the countries of the region and will continue to support any arbitration that will allow the resumption of a credible, sincere and serious dialogue between the government and the opposition and to end the spiral of violence. Our ambassador, on the spot, stays in touch with all parties,' the statement said.



The French offer comes shortly before the installation of the National Constituent Assembly elected last Sunday amid and an opposition boycott.



