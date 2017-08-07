LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/06/17 -- Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR) is a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

We are writing you in regards to a recent and very damaging attack to our company. Unbeknownst to us, a spam email campaign was launched by an unknown party for unknown reasons. This campaign appears to have caused a massive amount of stock activity resulting in a declining stock price and serious damage to investor confidence. Our company became aware of this attack through complaints filed by those who were in receipt of these emails. Once aware of this, we immediately began an extensive and exhausting investigation into the matter. As of today, we have unfortunately been unable to discover the reason for this attack or the party responsible. I have provided examples of this email campaign for your viewing within the attached Dropbox link.

Our company, Bellatora Inc., has worked diligently to provide the very best in vaping technology. Our passion is clearly represented within our full line of well conceived vaping products. A line that has been so well received by our customers. This passion began with a desire to create an enjoyable alternative to standard smoking and our very latest addition, the Vanquish, embodies that very cause. Sleek, attractive and compact in design the Vanquish fills a void that exists within the vaping market and confirms our commitment to providing the very best to our customers. We are very proud of the company we have built and we are fortunate to have a strong team dedicated to our mission.

We would like to extend an apology to our shareholders and offer that we are committed to excellent products, nationwide distribution and innovation in the vaping industry. Our vision extends beyond hospitality and into humanitarian values that each customer can see the benefit of a lifestyle change that gets them away from smoking. Our commitment is very strong on our journey to changing a million lives and more.

About Bellatora, Inc

Established in 2014, Bellatora came into existence to fulfill the need for a simple, non-intrusive alternative to the often neglected and wonderful pastime of cigar smoking. Bellatora's journey with the eCigar attributed to the desire to cross utilize and expand the brand to a robust product line. The company purpose is to raise the bar for the vaping experience by providing a well-designed alternative method to smoking.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (OTC: ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact:

Atom Miller

CEO

Bellatora, Inc.

877-831-3898

www.Bellatorainc.com

investors@bellatora.com



