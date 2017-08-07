SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/06/17 -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider with customer-centric solutions and Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions, have signed a collaboration agreement to help companies improve business processes and the exchange of business-related documents.

From information management to technology enabling tools, Konica Minolta's solutions help organisations boost productivity, support mobility, and enhance collaboration. Esker's cloud-based solutions help customers manage their cash flow more efficiently by reducing processing time and costs, and automating time-intensive manual pains of traditional processing using agile methodology.

"A key challenge that many firms face today is the time-consuming manual workflow of traditional processing methods, which typically result in longer lead times to close business deals," said Mr Jonathan Yeo, General Manager, Konica Minolta BSA. "In particular, the sheer print quantity and the numerous steps involved in the manual process, including matching, verification and retrieving, makes the chances for clerical errors high."

Mr Yeo added: "Konica Minolta's ITS portfolio helps customers optimise business processes, facilitate, manage and effectively use information. In partnership with Esker, it will add value to our customers' processes by integrating digital workflow to achieve optimised productivity while empowering key stakeholders with access to valuable data. Together with Esker, we have implemented the solutions for two customers in Singapore."

"Esker help thousands of companies around the world eliminate manual processing and automate their order-to-cash and purchase-to-pay processes while providing 100% visibility and control in their end-to-end business processes. This directly translates into cost savings and improving customer and supplier relationships. Together with Konica Minolta's ITS portfolio, we believe we can help even more businesses move toward automation," said Albert Leong, Managing Director, Esker Asia.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. We are committed to create new values for the society with our expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help organisations improve their time to information, support mobility, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit www. http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker's solutions, help organisations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue.

http://www.esker.com.sg/

