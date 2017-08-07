

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second quarter of 2017 rose to $93.9 million or $0.22 per share from $25.1 million or $0.06 per share last year.



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.338 billion, up about 52 percent compared to the same quarter last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share and revenues of $1.31 billion for the second quarter of 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company anticipates that total revenue in the third quarter of 2017 will be about $1.340 billion to $1.390 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.35 billion for the third-quarter. Backlog levels for the third quarter of 2017 represent approximately 80 to 85 percent of anticipated third quarter 2017 revenue. The outlook for the third quarter of 2017 includes anticipated stock-based compensation expense of approximately $16 million to $18 million. Net cash paid for income taxes is expected to be $13 million to $17 million.



