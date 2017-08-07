

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Monday, tracking the positive cues from Wall Street Friday on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 111.31 points or 0.56 percent to 20,063.64, off a high of 20,067.09 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent, while Sony is declining 0.3 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding almost 2 percent and Honda is up almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Marui Group and Comsys Holdings are rising more than 6 percent each, while Minebea Mitsumi is higher by almost 5 percent. On the flip side, Pacific Metals is losing almost 6 percent and Nippon Suisan Kaisha is down almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will on Monday see preliminary June figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Friday after a closely watched Labor Department report showed employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of July.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 209,000 jobs in July after spiking by an upwardly revised 231,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected employment to climb by 183,000 jobs compared to the addition of 222,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Dow rose 66.71 points or 0.3 percent to 22,092.81, the Nasdaq edged up 11.22 points or 0.2 percent to 6,351.56 and the S&P 500 crept up 4.67 points or 0.2 percent to 2,476.83.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index surged up by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Friday as industry data showed the U.S. rig count fell. WTI oil for September delivery rose 1.1 percent to $49.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



