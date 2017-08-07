

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) is weighing an acquisition of aviation-equipment supplier Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Rockwell Collins has a market value of $19.3 billion, raising the prospect that a transaction would top United Technologies' own $18 billion purchase of Goodrich Corp. in 2012.



There's no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction. It's unclear whether the companies are currently in talks, the report said.



