TOKYO, Aug 7, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. have been awarded and approximately JPY 40 billion contract for the supply of 144 cars of rolling stock and maintenance depot equipment for Dhaka MRT Line-6 from Dhaka Mass Raid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), a company owned by the government of BangladeshIn this contract, Kawasaki will be responsible for overall project management, design, manufacture, testing and commissioning, supply of rolling stock and major depot equipment, provision of training to DMTCL's operation and maintenance personnel. In addition, Kawasaki will supervise maintenance work for rolling stock and depot equipment to be performed by DMTCL, while MC will be responsible for commercial administrations and partial supply of depot equipment.The rolling stock to be supplied under this contract will be made of stainless steel which has technical advantages such as lightweight and high durability. The rolling stock will be equipped with internal and external CCTV cameras for monitoring passengers' conditions to ensure safety of passengers both in saloons and on the platforms. Besides, two sets of air conditioning units with large capacity will be mounted on each car to sustain comfortable saloon ambience even under high temperature and humidity in Dhaka City.Dhaka MRT Line-6 will be the first MRT system in Bangladesh with 20km length fully elevated route comprising 16 stations connecting Uttara North to major business and commercial hub of Dhaka, Motijheel. Dhaka is one of the most crowded cities in the world with a population of over 15 million including its surrounding areas where chronic traffic congestion is an issue due to continuous population growth and traffic expansion. It is expected that MRT Line-6 will contribute to promote converting major transportation mode from road to rail and will eventually improve urban convenience, root out economic loss and alleviate greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, construction of Dhaka MRT Line-6 is progressing in full swing with Japan ODA Loan Agreement concerning infrastructure development signed between Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the government of Bangladesh.At present, apart from Dhaka MRT Line-6, construction of other MRT in Dhaka is also being planned. With the rapid economic growth and urbanization, demand for MRT rolling stock in Bangladesh is expected to continue increasing in future as well.MC and Kawasaki will proactively continue to develop rolling stock business in Bangladesh by effectively utilizing this very first opportunity and will also continue contributing to the development of economy and society in developing countries through urban transport development.Outline of Rolling Stock for Dhaka MRT Line-61) Car Type: Commuter cars (24 six-car trainsets, total of 144 cars)2) Dimensions: 19.8m (L) x 2.95m (W) x 4.1m (H)3) Carbody Material: Stainless Steelhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MCDhaka.jpgAmong those attending the August 6 signing ceremony were (from left): Makoto Ogawara (President, Rolling Stock Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries); Masato Watanabe (Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh); Obaidul Quader (Minister of Road Transport & Bridges of Bangladesh); Tetsuji Nakagawa (Infrastructure Business Division COO, Mitsubishi Corporation); and Takuji Naruse (General Manager, Transportation Infrastructure Business Department, Mitsubishi Corporation).About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC; TSE: 8058) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. MC's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods. With over 200 bases of operations in approximately 80 countries worldwide and a network of over 500 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of nearly 60,000 people. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.