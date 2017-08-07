HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 --Cushman & Wakefield announced that Revathi Greenwood has joined the firm as Head of Americas Research.

Greenwood will lead Cushman & Wakefield's Americas Research Center of Excellence and regional/local platforms in their ongoing development of value-driven research models that support business development and the client's bottom line.

"Revathi will play a strategic role as Research partners across services lines and with our marketing functions to improve client services and drive growth," said Tod Lickerman, Cushman & Wakefield Chief Executive of the Americas. "With her extensive industry background and global experience, she immediately adds value and elevates our brand as highly regarded, visionary thought leaders. Her insight optimizes the way we leverage data tools to the benefit of each and every Occupier and Investor client."

Added Greenwood, "This is an incredibly dynamic time in commercial real estate. Strong market fundamentals and the insatiable quest for yield by investors are juxtaposed with technological innovation and shifting demographics. I'm looking forward to helping our clients better understand this complex and fluid landscape."

Greenwood joins Cushman & Wakefield from CBRE, where she served as Americas Head of Investment Research. She has more than two decades of commercial real estate experience and significant consulting and corporate finance experience in the U.S. and U.K. She served as Director of Corporate Finance for KPMG in London from 2003 to 2012 before moving to the U.S.

She is a graduate of the University of Cambridge; Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; and Stella Maris College.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:



Mandy Qian

Director, Marketing & Communications, Greater China

Tel: 86 10 8519 8040

Email Contact



