BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office is set to release preliminary Japan leading economic indicators index data for June at 1:00 am ET Monday. The leading index is expected to show a score of 106.2, up from 104.6 in May.



Ahead of the data, the yen held steady against its major rivals.



As of 12:55 am ET, the yen was trading at 130.58 against the euro, 144.56 against the pound, 113.89 the Swiss franc and 110.71 against the U.S. dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX