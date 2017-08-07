

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated in July after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.9 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since August last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.3 percent annually in July and housing costs went up by 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from June, when it dropped by 0.1 percent.



