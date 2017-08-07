

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index reached its highest level in more than three years in June, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 106.3 in June from 104.7 in May. This was the highest score since March 2014, when the reading was 106.7 and slightly above the expected level of 106.2.



Likewise, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, came in at 117.2, the highest since March 2014, versus 115.8 a month ago. The score came in line with expectations.



The lagging index advanced to 118.1 in June from 116.4 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX