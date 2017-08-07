Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170804150701_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-04 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 2472 Unit price: 7,94342 Euro Volume: 2548 Unit price: 7,90844 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5020 Volume weighted average price: 7.92567 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-04 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 141 Unit price: 7,93677 Euro Volume: 238 Unit price: 7,91036 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 379 Volume weighted average price: 7.92019 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-04 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 145 Unit price: 7,92500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 145 Volume weighted average price: 7.92500 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-04 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 96 Unit price: 7,93802 Euro Volume: 1416 Unit price: 7,89141 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1512 Volume weighted average price: 7.89437 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-04 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 2291 Unit price: 7,94000 Euro Volume: 5000 Unit price: 7,91250 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 7291 Volume weighted average price: 7.92114 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-04 Venue: TRQM Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 653 Unit price: 7,93000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 653 Volume weighted average price: 7.93000 Euro