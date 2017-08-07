

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported Monday that its earnings per share for the nine months increased significantly to 1.10 euros from prior year's 0.83 euro.



The results reflected the increase in the operating profit as well as gains on currency hedges, compared with losses in the same period of the prior year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT rose to 132.6 million euros from prior year's 110.5 million euros. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 14.7 percent from 14.2 percent last year.



Revenue increased by 8.3 percent to 864.7 million euros from prior year's 798.6 million euros. Adjusted for currency effects, revenues grew 7.2 percent.



Further, Carl Zeiss Meditec confirmed its forecast revenue target of 1.15 billion euros to 1.20 billion euros for fiscal year 2017. The EBIT margin is expected to be within the range also forecast for the medium term, of 13 to 15 percent.



Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec, said, 'Once again, we achieved further growth after nine months of 2016/17 and are therefore well on our way to achieving our revenue forecast of €1,150 - 1,200m for the fiscal year. I am particularly pleased that both business units made a significant contribution to this.'



