

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), a provider of dialysis products and services, Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM), a U.S.-based medical technology and services company.



Fresenius Medical Care intends to acquire NxStage through a merger for $30 per share, thus the transaction would be valued at approximately $2.0 billion.



The merger, which has been approved by NxStage's board, is subject to approval of NxStage stockholders, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Fresenius Medical Care currently expects the closing to occur in 2018.



NxStage, which just like Fresenius Medical Care North America, has its headquarters in the Boston, Massachusetts area, was founded in 1998 and has approximately 3,400 employees. In 2016, NxStage delivered $366 million in revenue.



The transaction would be cash and debt financed. An initial net cost synergies potential of approximately $80 to $100 million p.a. before tax over three to five years is expected.



Fresenius Medical Care expects the acquisition to be accretive to net income and earnings per share within three years from closing.



Rice Powell, Chairman and CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, said, 'The acquisition supports our 2020 strategic initiative of driving growth in the core business with innovation, better clinical outcomes through Care Coordination and improving the patient experience. Combining our two companies would strengthen and diversify our business in the U.S. and help meet the evolving needs of our patients.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX