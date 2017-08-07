

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.0040 against the Canadian dollar and a 4-day high of 88.02 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0029 and 87.74, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to 1.4834 and 0.7948 from last week's closing quotes of 1.4847 and 0.7929, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.01 against the loonie, 89.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro and 0.81 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX