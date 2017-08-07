A Room With A View: Wake Up on the Doorstep of Natural Beauty With Mini, VisitEngland and Visit Wales

LONDON, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MINI partners with VisitEngland and Visit Wales to offer unique experiences in a MINI Countryman this summer

Guests will win a stay in a rooftop tent in locations that are normally off limits to members of the public and wake up alongside areas of outstanding natural beauty. Watch the launch film here: https://youtu.be/AHgExlIGms8

Locations include: Durdle Door on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset ; Cheddar Gorge in Somerset ; Snowdonia in Wales

MINI launched the competition in response to new OnePoll research revealing 83% of Brits would like to make more effort to visit iconic views and locations within the UK and the reason we most like UK coastal areas is for the views

This research also demonstrates how domestic tourism has been on the rise, with nearly half of all Brits going on a last minute 'staycation' within the UK in the last year

MINI has teamed up with VisitEngland and Visit Wales to offer money-can't-buy overnight stays in a specially equipped MINI Countryman.

MINI's biggest car will be equipped with a special rooftop tent to provide an exclusive 'Room with a view' in areas of outstanding natural beauty that are normally off limits to the public.

Members of the public are being given the chance to stay in one of three of the UK's beautiful locations: Durdle Door on the world famous Jurassic Coast in Dorset; the stunning Cheddar Gorge with a backdrop of dramatic cliffs in Somerset, and the majestic glacial mountain range of Snowdonia in Wales.

MINI has launched the experiences in response to a rise in domestic tourism: new research commissioned by MINI from OnePoll shows nearly half of us are more likely to go on a spontaneous break in the UK than we have been in the past decade.

According to VisitEngland, from January to April this year (2017) Brits also took a record 11.4 million holiday trips in England.

In a staycation like no other, guests will get to experience the wonders of the UK, by entering a ballot to win a 'money can't buy' experience; sleeping in a specially designed luxury roof tent by AUTOHOME, atop the MINI Countryman in a site specifically chosen for them. Guests will be fully immersed in nature and its surroundings - sleeping in comfort under the star-lit skies, and waking up to a breathtakingly beautiful sunrise.

To be in with your chance of winning a free night on http://www.mini.co.uk/roomwithaview simply go online and enter your details.

