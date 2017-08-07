sprite-preloader
07.08.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire
London, August 4

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 7 August 2017

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Strategic Equity Capital PLC ("the Company") announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have has previously been notified via a regulatory information service.

If, during the closed period leading up to the announcement of the Annual Report, the Company or its Directors become aware of any inside information, such inside information will be managed in accordance with the UKLA's DTR 2.

Steven Davidson

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6603


