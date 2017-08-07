Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Property Purchase and Sale

To: Company Announcements

Date: 7 August 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: SLIPIT Property Purchase and Sale



Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) has completed two investment transactions. The first is the purchase of a 46,800sqft industrial unit in Birmingham, close to an existing asset the Company owns. The purchase price of £4.58m reflects an initial yield of 5.75%, andthe property was let on a new 15 year lease with no breaks, earlier in 2017. The second transaction was the sale of a 25,600sqft office on York Science Park for £4.35m, just ahead of the June 2017 valuation figure of £4.3m.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager of SLIPIT commented: Having recently completed the purchase of town centre offices in Reading and Manchester we are pleased to have further reduced our out of town office exposure with the sale of the York office. The industrial unit in Birmingham is let to a good covenant on a 15 year lease with no breaks, and although the lease was only granted earlier this year the rent already looks reversionary following the letting we completed recently on our adjacent unit. We are delighted to build our investment in this strong location and sector.



All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley

Fund Manager

Real Estate Investments

Standard Life Investments

1 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LL

Tel: +44 (0)131 245 2833

jason_baggaley@standardlife.com





The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Sharon Ann Williams

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085

