Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of General Meeting

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the pubic domain.

7 August 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), announces that, at the General Meeting of the Company held in the afternoon of Friday 4 August 2017, a poll was taken on all resolutions proposed. Resolutions 1 to 6, pertaining to the removal of certain directors, were all passed. Resolutions 7 to 9, pertaining to the proposed appointments of Paul Johnson, Gervaise Heddle and Patrick O'Sullivan, were, upon advice from the Company's Irish legal counsel, declared of no effect by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Company's constitution.

Accordingly, the board of the Company is now composed of Professor Richard Conroy (Executive Chairman), Maureen Jones (Managing Director) and Professor Garth Earls (Non-Executive Director).

The legal adviser to Mr Patrick O'Sullivan, the shareholder who requisitioned the holding of the meeting, has informed the Company that Mr O'Sullivan proposes to dispute the issue of non-compliance with the Company's constitution as regards the persons named in resolutions 7 to 9 and has further informed the Company that Mr O'Sullivan will be requisitioning a further general meeting at which resolutions would be proposed to remove the remaining directors.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

