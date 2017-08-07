UBM PLC - Directors' Announcement under LR 9.6.11

7 August 2017: for immediate release

Dame Helen Alexander CBE

Further to the announcement on 21 July 2017, it is with a profound and deep sadness that the Board of UBM plc shares the news that its Chairman, Dame Helen Alexander CBE, passed away on 5 August following a period of illness.

On behalf of the Board, Acting Chairman, Greg Lock said:

"The thoughts of everyone at UBM are with Helen's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them. In her role as Chairman, Helen has demonstrated exceptional leadership and was critical to the successful re-creation of UBM as a leading events business over the past four years."

"In an extraordinarily successful and diverse career, Dame Helen has been a leading figure in the international business, media and education communities as well as being at the forefront of the rightful promotion of the skills and capabilities of women in business. All this and more she achieved with a gentle humility and fundamental kindness."

"We would like to salute a remarkable career and a wonderful person."

