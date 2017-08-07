Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-07 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 17.07.2017- Takeover offer period LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG 15.08.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2017- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.08.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.08.2017 Government securities Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.08.2017 Interim report, 6 SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2017 Dividend payment date GRD1R Grindeks RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2017 Coupon payment date LVGB05621 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG 8A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2017 Interim report, 6 TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2017 Interim report, 6 MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2017 Interim report, 6 NCN1T Nordecon TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2017 Interim report, 6 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2017 Investors event BLT1T Baltika TLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.